<!-- wp:file {"id":75947,"href":"https:\/\/www.guerrillero.cu\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/02\/21-2-2025-1.pdf","displayPreview":true} -->\n<div class="wp-block-file"><object class="wp-block-file__embed" data="https:\/\/www.guerrillero.cu\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/02\/21-2-2025-1.pdf" type="application\/pdf" style="width:100%;height:600px" aria-label="21-2-2025"><\/object><a id="wp-block-file--media-f07f91d5-9f34-43c3-96e7-918cb5e9f6f7" href="https:\/\/www.guerrillero.cu\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/02\/21-2-2025-1.pdf">21-2-2025<\/a><a href="https:\/\/www.guerrillero.cu\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/02\/21-2-2025-1.pdf" class="wp-block-file__button wp-element-button" download aria-describedby="wp-block-file--media-f07f91d5-9f34-43c3-96e7-918cb5e9f6f7">Descarga<\/a><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:file -->
Deja una respuesta